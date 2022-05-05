Everything Kim Kardashian Has Said About Her Difficult Met Gala Looks

Watch : Lili Reinhart SLAMS Kim Kardashian's Met Gala 2022 Diet

Kim Kardashian doesn't play around when it comes to fashion's biggest night.

Ever since making her Met Gala debut in 2013, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has continued to step up her style game, rocking daring gowns while sashaying up the steps at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. And while the 41-year-old has always had a passion for fashion, she's been known to go to extreme measures to achieve her look.

Take the camp-themed 2019 Met Gala, where Kim admittedly couldn't sit down due to the waist-snatching corset she wore under her head-turning Thierry Mugler dress. Designed by renowned corsetmaker Mr Pearl, the undergarment was so restricting that the SKIMs mogul took "breathing lessons" from the designer to make sure she could still function on the night of the red carpet event.

Now, Kim is raising eyebrows (and getting some criticism) after admitting that she lost 16 pounds in three weeks in order to fit into a gown once belonging to Marilyn Monroe for the 2022 gala.

"It was such a challenge," the 41-year-old told Vogue on May 2. "It was like a role. I was determined to fit."