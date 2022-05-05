Behati Prinsloo Shares Best Parenting Advice She Received From Adam Levine's Family

Behati Prinsloo may have her hands full with the two kids she shares with husband Adam Levine, but she's thankful for the role models she has to help her navigate motherhood.
"I'm lucky I have a lot of amazing moms in my life," she told E! News at Baby2Baby's Mother's Day Distribution Presented by ByHeart and Paul Mitchell on April 21. "My own mom, my grandmother, Adam's mom, who lives here. His stepmom. All my friends that have kids. So I have a big support that I can turn to if there's something I really need to figure out."
The 33-year-old and the Maroon 5 front man—who tied the knot in 2014—share daughters Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 4. Over the years, Behati said she has learned not to sweat the small stuff when it come to raising two girls.
"I think the best piece of parenting advice is our doctor and Adam's great grandmother told us is don't sweat the little things," she shared. "Don't sweat the little things and pick your battles. There's a battle nitpick and I'm always like, ‘You know what, this is not the one I need to fight right now because it's not worth it.'"
And now that her oldest is heading into kindergarten, the former Victoria's Secret Angel said she "can't believe" how quickly time is flying by. "She looks like a little girl now, not like a baby anymore," Behati remarked. "And my youngest just turned 4, which is crazy. She still feels like 2."
But no matter their ages, it's never too early to start teaching them about the importance of giving back.
In addition to supporting Baby2Baby, which provides diapers, clothes and other necessities for children in poverty, Behati is dedicated to several charitable endeavors, including helping the children in Haiti and working to protect the black rhinoceros, a critically endangered species native to Namibia. She hopes her daughters will see the way she gives back and that it will a leave a lasting impression on them.
"What is it, practice what you preach?," she continued. "Your kid sees that and instills all the values. Being a parent, you want to instill compassion and empathy. The empathy to help someone else in their time of need."
She added, "I think I'm doing a good job, but let's see when they're 21, right?"
But for now, with Mother's Day around the corner, Behati is just looking forward to a simple day at home with her family.
"My kids always bring me breakfast in bed and they're still so little, so Adam helps them with the coffee," she shared. "But I just love that that day is like our day, but every day is mother's day. They snuggle in bed with me and it's nice."
