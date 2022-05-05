Saved By The Bell Reboot Canceled After 2 Seasons

Watch : "Saved by the Bell" Apologizes for Selena Gomez Kidney Remark

School's out for Saved By The Bell.

The Peacock reboot of the iconic teen sitcom has been canceled after two seasons, the streamer has confirmed to E! News.

Saved By The Bell featured original cast members Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley reprising their roles as A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano, respectively, alongside newcomers Josie Totah, Alycia Pascual-Peña, Haskiri Velazquez, Mitchell Hoog, Belmont Cameli and Dexter Darden.

OG cast members Tiffani Thiessen and Lark Voorhies also made recurring appearances on the show, and Mark Paul Gosselaar's Zack Morris even played the governor of California.

"We are so proud to have been the home of the next iteration of Saved by the Bell for both new and OG fans," Peacock said in a statement. "Saved by the Bell has been a cultural mainstay for more than 30 years and the new series, led by Tracey Wigfield's superfan enthusiasm and signature witty humor, seamlessly continued the show's legacy, all while allowing more audiences to feel seen."