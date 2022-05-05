See Which Iconic Girl Group and Grammy-Winning Singer Went Home on The Masked Singer

Watch : Michelle Williams on Destiny's Child, "The Masked Singer" & More

It was the rare quadruple elimination on The Masked Singer.

Four different singers were unmasked during the May 4 showdown, with one celebrity advancing on to battle for the Masked Singer crown against Firefly and Ringmaster.

Kicking off the night's festivities was The Prince, who performed an impressive version of Stevie Wonder's "Sir Duke." The regal frog's latest clue package included an image of Carnegie Hall, sheets of music, an airplane and a colony of bats.

Next, Space Bunny pulled double duty by singing and rapping "Now That We Found Love" by Heavy D & the Boyz. Bunny's clue package featured a crown, rabbit ears, a boombox and power tools.

In the final solo performance of the evening, it was Queen Cobra's turn to shine. So far this season, the biggest mystery surrounding Queen Cobra has been how many cobras there actually are. Prior to their rendition of "Leave The Door Open" by Silk Sonic, Cobra revealed that she was three separate singers with a storied history together. Her clue package featured a Charlie's Angels reference, some chili peppers and a photo of Ariana Grande, Mariah Carey and Celine Dion.