See Which Iconic Girl Group and Grammy-Winning Singer Went Home on The Masked Singer

One final celebrity booked their spot in The Masked Singer finale, sending home a legendary girl group and a two-time Grammy winner in the process. See who got unmasked on the May 4 episode!

It was the rare quadruple elimination on The Masked Singer.

Four different singers were unmasked during the May 4 showdown, with one celebrity advancing on to battle for the Masked Singer crown against Firefly and Ringmaster.

Kicking off the night's festivities was The Prince, who performed an impressive version of Stevie Wonder's "Sir Duke." The regal frog's latest clue package included an image of Carnegie Hall, sheets of music, an airplane and a colony of bats.

Next, Space Bunny pulled double duty by singing and rapping "Now That We Found Love" by Heavy D & the Boyz. Bunny's clue package featured a crown, rabbit ears, a boombox and power tools.

In the final solo performance of the evening, it was Queen Cobra's turn to shine. So far this season, the biggest mystery surrounding Queen Cobra has been how many cobras there actually are. Prior to their rendition of "Leave The Door Open" by Silk Sonic, Cobra revealed that she was three separate singers with a storied history together. Her clue package featured a Charlie's Angels reference, some chili peppers and a photo of Ariana Grande, Mariah Carey and Celine Dion.

Ranking The Masked Singer Reveals From Least to Most Exciting

After the group of mystery celebrities performed on their own, it was time for a group performance of Katy Perry's "Roar." 

After a combined panel and fan vote, Space Bunny was eliminated first and revealed to be two-time Grammy winner Shaggy, best known for his No. 1 hits "It Wasn't Me" and "Angel."

Next, the Queen Cobra trio were told to slither their way home and unmasked as legendary '90s girl group En Vogue, best known for hit singles "My Lovin' (You're Never Gonna Get It)" and "Free Your Mind."

Amy Sussman/Getty Images, Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The results secured The Prince's spot in The Masked Singer's May 18 season finale where he'll perform against Firefly and Ringmaster.

On May 11, watch The Masked Singer: Road to the Finals at 8 p.m. on FOX to gear up for the final showdown.

Keep reading for more clues about the three finalists, as well as this season's batch of eliminated celebrities:

Michael Becker / FOX
Firefly

Team: Good

Firefly flew into the finale on the March 23 episode, first impressing the panel with her performance of "Attention" by Charlie Puth. Then, she writhed around the floor during the Final Showdown against Thingamabob and Cyclops, securing her spot in the next round. The panelists complimented her dancing just as much as her singing. Her latest clue package included a photo of Kanye West, sticks of TNT, a fire alarm and the knowledge that she used to perform shows for her neighbors. 

It was a rocky night for Firefly on the March 16 episode. After an impressive performance of Michael Jackson's "P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing)," she still found herself in the bottom two. She sang a killer version of Ariana Grande's "God Is a Woman" to knock out Ram and save herself, at least for another week.

Firefly's Mega Clue was a photo of Pharrell Williams, who she said has been instrumental in her career.

On March 9, she performed Chaka Khan's "Ain't Nobody" and her video included a program from the famed Apollo Theater, a framed photo of Tyler Perry, references to stand-up comedy and a Statue of Liberty figurine. 

Michael Becker / FOX
Ringmaster

Team: Good

Ringmaster wowed the panel with her performance of "I Will Always Love You" on the April 13 episode. Her clue package featured a reference to Nashville, a NASA logo and a laughing emoji.

On the April 6 episode, Ringmaster sang a version of "Super Bass" by Nicki Minaj. Her Mega Clue was a guitar pick that revealed she was born in 90s. She also called herself a songwriter.

After a clue package that featured an image of Miley Cyrus on a coffee mug, Ringmaster sang Miley's "The Climb" on the March 30 episode. Her clue package also included a box of Circus Ring-O's cereal, a game of tic-tac-toe, a bottle of Sweet Southern liquor and a Golden State driver's license. 

Ringmaster took a moment to address panelist Nicole Scherzinger and said, "Nicole, it's good to see you again."

Michael Becker / FOX
The Prince

Team: Good

The Prince performed "Sir Duke" by Stevie Wonder on the May 4 episode, which earned him a spot in the finale. His clue package featured a photo of Carnegie Hall, sheets of music, an airplane and a convoy of bats.

He sang Sam Smith's "Lay Me Down" on the April 27 episode and revealed a Mega Clue of a travel bag with a tag labeled with the letter P.

On the April 20 episode, The Prince performed an energetic version of Ricky Martin's "La Copa de la Vida". His aerobics-themed clue package featured a teddy bear and a big diamond ring.

Michael Becker / FOX
Queen Cobra

Team: Bad

Queen Cobra performed Silk Sonic's "Leave The Door Open" on the May 4 episode after a clue package featuring Charlie's Angels imagery, chili peppers and a photo of Ariana Grande, Mariah Carey and Celine Dion. Cobra was eliminated and revealed to be legendary girl group En Vogue.

On the April 27 episode, Queen Cobra sang "I Say a Little Prayer" by Aretha Franklin. While it's unclear just how many cobras there are, they revealed a Mega Clue of a red heart that said "B. Mine."

Queen Cobra performed Lizzo's "Good as Hell" on the April 20 episode and had a clue package featuring a bag of money, a rocket, coffee, a Batman logo and a photo of Bradley Cooper.

Michael Becker / FOX
Space Bunny

Team: Cuddly

Space Bunny performed "Now That We Found Love" by Heavy D & the Boyz on the May 4 episode and had a clue package featuring a crown, rabbit ears, a boombox and power tools. Bunny was eliminated and revealed to be two-time Grammy winner Shaggy.

On the April 27 episode, Space Bunny sang "All Night Long (All Night)" by Lionel Richie. He unveiled a giant dumbbell as his Mega Clue.

For Space Bunny's debut performance on the April 20 episode, he sang a version of Harry Belafonte's "Jump in the Line." His clue package included a bumblebee, energy drinks and a basketball.

Michael Becker / FOX
Baby Mammoth

Team: Cuddly

Baby Mammoth performed "The Shoop Shoop Song (It's In His Kiss)" by Cher on the April 27 episode. Following a Mega Clue reveal of a birdcage with a sign reading "Danger: Wild Animal," Mammoth landed in the bottom two. After a duel with Space Bunny, Mammoth was eliminated and unmasked as Cheers star Kirstie Alley.

After a clue package featuring shampoo and conditioner bottles, pink hair, a silver medal and a matchbook, Baby Mammoth performed Patsy Cline's "Walkin' After Midnight" on the April 20 episode.

Michael Becker / FOX
Jack in the Box

Team: Bad

On the April 20 episode, Jack in the Box performed a version of "Bad to the Bone" by Joe Thorogood & The Destroyers. After a clue package featuring a football with a four-leaf clover, a wedding chapel and a spaceship, Jack in the Box was eliminated and revealed to be former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani.

Michael Becker / FOX
Miss Teddy

Team: Cuddly

Miss Teddy sang a soulful version of Duffy's "Mercy" on the April 13 episode. Her clue package included a photo of Eddie Murphy and a reference to the Supreme Court. Despite a strong performance, Miss Teddy was sent home and revealed to be Broadway legend Jennifer Holliday.

On the April 6 episode, Miss Teddy sang "Tell Me You Love Me" by Demi Lovato. Her Mega Clue revealed that she's a Grammy winner. Clearly impressed with her voice, panelist Robin Thicke called it one of his favorite performances in the history of the show.

Miss Teddy sang Taylor Dayne's iconic "Tell It To My Heart" on the March 30 episode. Her clue package featured a rainbow bed, a Santa Claus toy, two people having a pillow fight, a bag of trash, a director's chair and a caterpillar turning into a butterfly.

Michael Becker / FOX
Armadillo

Team: Good

On the April 13 episode, Armadillo sang a version of "Amazing Grace," which he dedicated to his mother. His clue package included a Texas flag, handcuffs and a dog leash. Armadillo was sent home and revealed to be Dog the Bounty Hunter (a.k.a. Duane Chapman), which both Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger were able to guess.

Armadillo sang "I Fought The Law" by The Bobby Fuller Four on the April 6 episode. His Mega Clue was a motorcycle and a diamond-encrusted keychain. 

The March 30 episode featured Armadillo singing "Secret Agent Man" by Johnny Rivers. He told the panel he was "born on a mountain, raised in a cave" after a clue package featuring rocks, a BBQ grill, hot dogs, a bow and arrow and a tongue-in-cheek image of a literal beefcake.

Michael Becker / FOX
Hydra

Team: Bad

On the April 6 episode, Hydra sang "Sharp Dressed Man" by ZZ Top. Their Mega Clue was a deck of cards, filled with all jokers. Their friend Gilbert Gottfried wished them good luck in the competition. After losing a duel against Armadillo, it was revealed that Hydra was legendary comedic duo Penn & Teller.

Hydra sang Train's "Hey, Soul Sister" on the March 30 episode. It's unclear if Hydra is indeed three separate people, or one person doing three different voices. 

His clue package included a shark, a pack of gum, a reference to Miami, a beach ball and a Magic 8-Ball.

Michael Becker / FOX
Lemur

Team: Cuddly

Lemur performed Carole King's "I Feel The Earth Move" after a clue package that included a guitar, a magazine cover and some eye cream.

Alas, the Lemur couldn't prevail for Team Cuddly and got sent home. Supermodel and actress Christie Brinkley was revealed to be under the costume.

Michael Becker / FOX
Thingamabob

Team: Bad

After a performance of MTKO's "Classic" on the March 23 episode, Thingamabob talked about his difficult childhood and not always having the support of his family. His clue package included a kangaroo, a picnic table, luggage with a bull on it and a wrecking ball. The panelists commented on his big feet, as well. After failing to move on to the finale, Thingamabob was revealed to be Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Jordan Mailata.

Cyclops sang "Suspicious Minds" by Elvis Presley on the March 16 episode, but it was his Mega Clue that really got the judges talking. A meteorite was brought to the stage with a plaque that read "This meteorite crashed to Earth in 1988." 

On the March 9 episode, Cyclops rocked out to Creed's "My Sacrifice" for his first performance, but it was his spoken word that revealed the most about him. He referred to himself as a "villain" and said he tend to "connect more with monsters than heroes."

His intro video featured a compass and a comic book, hinting that there might be something—and someone!—adventurous involved here. 

Michael Becker / FOX
Cyclops

Team: Cuddly

Cyclops performed "Flashdance (What A Feeling)" by Irene Cara on the March 23 episode. His clue package included a lottery ticket, milk, Michelangelo's Statue of David, a podcast poster and a fiddle. After a fierce Final Showdown against Thingamabob and Firefly, Cyclops failed to make the finale and was forced to be unmasked. It was revealed to be Lost star Jorge Garcia.

Thingamabob brought panelist Ken Jeong to tears with his performance of Ed Sheeran's "Perfect" on the March 16 episode. His Mega Clue was a series of men holding shields, and he joked that he forgot his trident backstage.

On the March 9 premiere, he performed "Wanted Dead or Alive" by Bon Jovi and his clue package featured a Hotel California ornament, a bulldog and a tackle box. Another hint: Thingamabob said he "grew up on rock music."

Michael Becker / FOX
Ram

Team: Bad

On the March 16 episode, Ram sang "Learn To Fly" by Foo Fighters, which didn't exactly inspire the audience. He was forced to duel against Firefly to avoid elimination. His version of "Take Me Home, Country Roads" by John Denver didn't do the trick, and Ram was forced to unmask. It was revealed to be Hall of Fame broadcaster Joe Buck.

 

Michael Becker / FOX
McTerrier

Team: Good

On the March 9 premiere, McTerrier was the first contestant sent back to the pound. After a chaotic performance of Loverboy's "Working For The Weekend" that featured his headpiece flying off for the first time in the show's history, the audience was left as flummoxed as they were underwhelmed.

Thus, pastry chef and Food Network star Duff Goldman was sent packing. A ruff start to be sure.

