2022 Met Gala

See All the Red Carpet Fashion

The First Trailer for Love on the Spectrum Will Warm Your Heart

Before the U.S. version of Love on the Spectrum drops on Netflix May 18, get a first look at the sweet dating show here!

By Jillian Fabiano May 04, 2022 11:22 PMTags
TVCelebritiesNetflix
Watch: Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

We love a charming Aussie import! Especially when it's Love on the Spectrum.

The insightful and warm-hearted docu-reality series, which originated in Australia, is heading to our small screens. And on May 4, Netflix released a new trailer for the upcoming season, which debuts May 18.

Love on the Spectrum follows "autistic people as they navigate the world of dating and relationships," according to the series description. The U.S.-based series will tell "the stories of a unique and diverse cast of characters searching for something we all hope to find, love."

So what exactly are they looking for? 

"My ideal partner would be someone who can depend on me," Dani says in the trailer. "We want to depend on each other."

Steve adds, "To have a lovely lady, that would be an absolute dream."

But at the end of the day, the trailer notes that they're all looking for the same thing: "Respect, understanding and a whole lot of love."

photos
2022 TV Premiere Dates

And it seems like the group is off to a great start!

Though Dani notes that she had to "kiss many frogs to find the right guy," she thinks her date is "so hot."

But Dani isn't the only one finding love. Subodh says, "I like her so much," about his date Rachel, and Abby tells her date, "You're my lion and I'm your lioness." 

Trending Stories

1

Toddlers & Tiaras' Kailia Posey Dead at 16

2

See North & Penelope Celebrate Jessica Simpson's Daughter's B-Day

3

Counting On's Jed Duggar and Katey Nakatsu Welcome Baby Boy

Love on the Spectrum premiered in Australia in 2019 and is currently on its second season there. In 2021, it won the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Award for Best Factual Entertainment Program and Best Direction in Non-Fiction Television.

Watch the trailer above and tune into Love on the Spectrum when it premieres May 18 on Netflix.

Trending Stories

1

Toddlers & Tiaras' Kailia Posey Dead at 16

2

See North & Penelope Celebrate Jessica Simpson's Daughter's B-Day

3

Counting On's Jed Duggar and Katey Nakatsu Welcome Baby Boy

4

Rapper Gunna's Puppy Purse Is the Best Met Gala Accessory of 2022

5

Dakota Johnson's 2022 Met Gala Look Is 50 Shades of Fabulous

Latest News

The First Trailer for Love on the Spectrum Will Warm Your Heart

See Kylie Jenner’s Baby Boy & Daughter Stormi Cameo in Met Gala Video

Exclusive

Dave Chappelle Audience Member Breaks Down "Crazy" Onstage Attack

Cheslie Kryst's Mom Recalls Learning of Her Daughter's Death

Exclusive

Why Howie Mandel Calls Attack on Dave Chapelle the "End of Comedy"

Exclusive

Jenna Dewan Recalls Her Best Mother's Day Memory With Daughter Everly

Exclusive

Why Now Was the Time to Make Under the Banner of Heaven