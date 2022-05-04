The First Trailer for Love on the Spectrum Will Warm Your Heart

We love a charming Aussie import! Especially when it's Love on the Spectrum.
The insightful and warm-hearted docu-reality series, which originated in Australia, is heading to our small screens. And on May 4, Netflix released a new trailer for the upcoming season, which debuts May 18.
Love on the Spectrum follows "autistic people as they navigate the world of dating and relationships," according to the series description. The U.S.-based series will tell "the stories of a unique and diverse cast of characters searching for something we all hope to find, love."
So what exactly are they looking for?
"My ideal partner would be someone who can depend on me," Dani says in the trailer. "We want to depend on each other."
Steve adds, "To have a lovely lady, that would be an absolute dream."
But at the end of the day, the trailer notes that they're all looking for the same thing: "Respect, understanding and a whole lot of love."
And it seems like the group is off to a great start!
Though Dani notes that she had to "kiss many frogs to find the right guy," she thinks her date is "so hot."
But Dani isn't the only one finding love. Subodh says, "I like her so much," about his date Rachel, and Abby tells her date, "You're my lion and I'm your lioness."
Love on the Spectrum premiered in Australia in 2019 and is currently on its second season there. In 2021, it won the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Award for Best Factual Entertainment Program and Best Direction in Non-Fiction Television.
Watch the trailer above and tune into Love on the Spectrum when it premieres May 18 on Netflix.