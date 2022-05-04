The First Trailer for Love on the Spectrum Will Warm Your Heart

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

We love a charming Aussie import! Especially when it's Love on the Spectrum.

The insightful and warm-hearted docu-reality series, which originated in Australia, is heading to our small screens. And on May 4, Netflix released a new trailer for the upcoming season, which debuts May 18.

Love on the Spectrum follows "autistic people as they navigate the world of dating and relationships," according to the series description. The U.S.-based series will tell "the stories of a unique and diverse cast of characters searching for something we all hope to find, love."

So what exactly are they looking for?

"My ideal partner would be someone who can depend on me," Dani says in the trailer. "We want to depend on each other."

Steve adds, "To have a lovely lady, that would be an absolute dream."

But at the end of the day, the trailer notes that they're all looking for the same thing: "Respect, understanding and a whole lot of love."