Howie Mandel Calls Attack on Dave Chappelle the "Beginning of the End of Comedy"

Watch : Howie Mandel Calls BULLSH--T in New Netflix Game Show

Howie Mandel is saying "no deal" when it comes to getting back on stage any time soon.

Following Will Smith's Oscars slap and Dave Chappelle's attack at the Hollywood Bowl on May 3, Mandel admitted he has concerns about the comedy world going forward, noting the most recent incident is his "worst fear come true."

"Not to comment on what happened at the Academy Awards, but I thought that that opened the flood gates," the comedian told E! News' Daily Pop hosts Justin Sylvester and Daisy Fuentes on May 4. "We're already as comedians being attacked as far as being canceled for something that you don't like, something that you find offensive, something that you think is too soon."

Having been in the industry for nearly 45 years, Mandel never thought he would one day fear for his safety while performing.

"You saw what happened at the Academy Awards, and I thought that just triggers—violence triggers violence," the 66-year-old said, "and I think this is the beginning of the end for comedy."