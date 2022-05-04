Under the Banner of Heaven Creator Explains Why Now Was the Time to Make the Show

Watch : Under the Banner of Heaven Creator Talks Book Adaptation

Dustin Lance Black has rules about bringing true crime stories to life.

The Oscar-winning screenwriter exclusively revealed to E! News that he doesn't "see a whole lot of value in telling stories from the past [just] because you're feeling nostalgic."

This may be surprising to learn, as Black penned the critically-acclaimed 2008 film Milk about the life and death of gay rights activist Harvey Milk and is now the creator of FX true crime miniseries Under the Banner of Heaven. The show is a dramatic retelling of the 1984 murders of Brenda Lafferty and her 15-month-old daughter Erica at the hands of two Fundamentalist Mormons.

For Black, these historical projects serve a purpose, with the screenwriter calling them "instructive" stories.

"They might keep us from stepping in a pothole that our ancestors stepped in dozens of times already," he explained. "Why do we have to do that again? Is there a better road forward?"