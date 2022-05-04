What This Moon Knight Character Could Mean for The Show’s Future

Watch : How Oscar Isaac "Immersed" Himself in Moon Knight Aesthetic

*This article contains spoilers for the season finale of Moon Knight*

Marc, Steven, meet…Jake?

Over the course of Marvel's series Moon Knight, fans have gotten to know Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac), a mercenary with dissociative identity disorder, and his warmhearted alter Steven Grant as they embarked on their adventure to stop the nefarious Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke) from summoning the Egyptian goddess Ammit.

But, there was a third alter in the system that audiences were desperate to meet before the end of its series finale on May 4: the notoriously ruthless cab driver Jake Lockley. Well, consider that wish granted.

After being heavily teased throughout the show, fans got their first—and very brief—glimpse at Jake and his penchant for violence when he kidnapped and murdered Harrow during a surprise scene during the end credits.

Despite ending on such a massive cliffhanger, Moon Knight is not currently confirmed for a second season. However, that has not stopped recurring series director Mohamed Diab from sharing his thoughts on Jake and the character's limitless implications going forward should Marvel decide to continue the series.