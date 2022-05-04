Cheryl Burke Reveals She and Matthew Lawrence Were in Couples Therapy Before Breakup

Watch : Cheryl Burke Reveals the Hardest Working Celeb on "DWTS"

Nearly three months after Cheryl Burke filed for divorce from estranged husband Matthew Lawrence, she is opening up about the efforts they made to avoid calling it quits.

"Matt and I, we definitely, we were in couples therapy, even before our marriage," Cheryl explained on the May 4 episode of Tamron Hall.

Reflecting on their nearly three-year marriage, Cheryl noted that she and Matthew "definitely did try."

"People evolve and people grow," she explained. "And sometimes they grow together and sometimes, you know, you unfortunately grow apart."

The Dancing With the Stars pro shared that she is "a huge advocate for therapy," while also highlighting the misconceptions many couples may have about seeking outside help.

"I mean, I think people associate therapy with like, 'Oh my god, there's a problem,'" she shared. "But really I think it's very healthy to actually have that third person there that's not biased and that can give you ways and tools I guess you could say on how to communicate."