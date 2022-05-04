Eccentric Billionaire Elon Musk to Have His Own Docu-Series

The world's richest person is headed to television.
The BBC has announced plans for a documentary series about Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk, according to Deadline.
Tentatively titled The Elon Musk Show, the three-part series "has interviewed family members, close friends and business associates of the Tesla tycoon, who tell the intimate story of his journey to becoming the globe's wealthiest person and one of its most controversial."
The series will include "extensive and unseen archive from his time in Silicon Valley," tracing Musk's path from start-up hot shot to controversial mogul with a net worth of almost $220 billion.
"There is no getting away from Elon Musk," said directors Marian Mohamed and Jeremy Llewellyn Jones.
The series comes at a time when Musk has been busy making headlines. Last month, the SpaceX founder purchased Twitter for a staggering $44 billion. The deal, which is expected to close later this year, will make Twitter a privately held company.
Producers have updated the series to include Musk's acquisition of the social media platform.
"Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated," Musk said in a press release about the purchase. "I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans.
The Elon Musk Show is not the only series cashing in on Musk's high-profile at the moment. Return to Space, a documentary about SpaceX's mission to the International Space Station, premiered on Netflix in April. In addition, the next installment of The New York Times Presents documentary—the team behind Framing Britney Spears—is titled Elon Musk's Crash Course and premieres May 20 on FX.
Earlier this year, Forbes named Musk the richest person in the world. His net worth of $219 billion was $48 billion more than Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who came in at number two.