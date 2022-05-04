Ziwe Wants to Interview This Royal on Her Showtime Series

Like the rest of the country, Ziwe was gripped by Oprah Winfrey's interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

"That interview influenced the first season of my show so much," the Ziwe host told E! News. "Honestly, like the structure was really inspired by that. I thought it was really, really brilliant and one of the best interviews of the 21st century."

The comedian has long been a fan of Oprah, going way back to when she was a "wee little baby," but stopped short of saying that she's emulating the iconic journalist, saying, "No one can do Oprah," she says. "All I can do is do Ziwe."

However, that doesn't mean Ziwe isn't going to try to land impressive guests, including the Duchess of Sussex. Ziwe pointed out that she and Meghan both attended Northwestern University, so perhaps a collab is in their future?

Ziwe has previously made the most of her college connections. She asked fellow Northwestern alum Chet Hanks—son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson—to appear on season two of her eponymous Showtime series. The two are friends, so she simply shot him a text and he agreed on one condition: He wanted to talk about his fitness program.