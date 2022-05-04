The Bachelor's Catherine and Sean Lowe Share Star Wars and Marvel Clothes for the Family

We interviewed Catherine and Sean Lowe because we think you'll like their picks at these prices. Sean and Catherine are paid spokespeople for Amazon Essentials. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

What do The Bachelor, Star Wars, Mickey Mouse, and Marvel have in common? A lot more than you may have realized, actually. All of those franchises have devoted fan bases that span generations. That's why it was a no-brainer for Catherine and Sean Lowe to team up with Amazon Essentials, a brand that recently collaborated with Disney to curate a collection of clothes for the whole family.

Catherine explained, "Having options for the whole family and just shopping in one place is so important for us. Parents are busy and this is just so easy and quick. We are all so happy with the products too. It's a win for all of us."