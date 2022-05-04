2022 Met Gala

See All the Red Carpet Fashion

The Vampire Diaries' Kat Graham Engaged to Producer Darren Genet

The Vampire Diariesstar Kat Graham said yes! Find out details about how her boyfriend Darren Genet proposed in Mexico below.

By Tamantha Gunn May 04, 2022 7:19 PMTags
EngagementsThe Vampire DiariesCouplesKat GrahamCelebrities
Watch: Kat Graham Dishes Dating Rules - Is Sex on the First Date Okay?

Kat Graham can now add "plan a wedding" to her diary.

Producer and director Darren Genet popped the question to the Vampire Diaries alum while the two were vacationing in Mexico for his birthday last week, according to People.

Kat, 32, and Darren, 52, have not publicly addressed the engagement, but a source told the publication that she is "madly in love and couldn't be happier." 

The How It Ends actress and the Muse director began dating in 2017. Though the couple usually keeps their romance under wraps, they made their red-carpet debut last December to honor jewelry designer Lorraine Schwartz at the American Friends of the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra.

That same month, Kat shared a peek into her holiday celebration with Darren, posting a photo of the two sharing a kiss in front of a decorated Christmas tree and getting cozy in front of a life-size blue menorah.

photos
2022 Celebrity Engagements

"Merry Christmas everyone!!!!!" she captioned the post. "Wishing you the most beautiful Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa! However you celebrate, we hope your days are filled with love and happiness." 

During his birthday celebration in Mexico last week, Darren shared photos of himself with his fiancée hugging under a palm tree and sharing a kiss inside a villa.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Toddlers & Tiaras' Kailia Posey Dead at 16

2

See North & Penelope Celebrate Jessica Simpson's Daughter's B-Day

3

Rapper Gunna's Puppy Purse Is the Best Met Gala Accessory of 2022

"Blissed out and incredibly grateful for this birthday weekend spent at @thehouseofaia with such amazing people," he captioned his April 25 post. "Life changing! Thanks to my love @katgraham for bringing me here for such a profound experience."

Kat commented on the post, "Love you baby!!!!!!!!!!"

Trending Stories

1

Toddlers & Tiaras' Kailia Posey Dead at 16

2

See North & Penelope Celebrate Jessica Simpson's Daughter's B-Day

3

Rapper Gunna's Puppy Purse Is the Best Met Gala Accessory of 2022

4

Counting On's Jed Duggar and Katey Nakatsu Welcome Baby Boy

5

Khloe Kardashian Is a Gold Goddess for First Ever Met Gala Appearance

Latest News

The Vampire Diaries' Kat Graham Engaged to Darren Genet

Exclusive

See The Courtship's Nicole Say a Tearful Goodbye to One Suitor

The SAG Awards Need a New Home After Getting the Axe from TNT & TBS

Addison Rae Leaves Little to the Imagination in Barely-There Outfit

Star Wars Day 2022: Shop All New Merch Drops & Best Deals Right Here

Drake Claps Back at Critic Who Made Fun of Son Adonis

Glenn Close Was "Dying" to See Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian at Met