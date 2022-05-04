2022 Met Gala

The Courtship First Look: See Nicole Remy Say a Tearful Goodbye to One Suitor

One of The Courtship contestants appears to break Lady Nicole Remy's heart in E! News' exclusive preview. Watch the heart-wrenching clip.

By Brett Malec May 04, 2022 7:13 PM
Watch: "The Courtship" Bachelorette Nicole Remy Dishes on New Show!

It looks like Lady Nicole Remy is headed for heartbreak.

E! News has an exclusive first look at the May 4 episode of USA's Regency-era dating competition series The Courtship.

"I don't know what that is but that's not love," Nicole says in the preview with tears in her eyes. "I'm just so confused."

The source of her pain appears to be contestant Lincoln Chapman, who isn't ready to make a big commitment.

Lincoln tells Nicole, "Every morning I wake up and I've been trying to convince myself I'm ready, been trying to force myself to get to where I know you wanted me to be...And I don't know if I can do that."

The news immediately makes Nicole cry. "I feel like he's being a bit cowardly right now," she says in a confessional.

"This hurts so much," she tells Lincoln. "This is like breaking my heart."

When he tells her "I don't know what to say," she sobs, "I don't want to say goodbye to you, Lincoln."

The Courtship: Meet the Suitors

Don't miss The Courtship tonight, May 4, at 11 p.m. on USA to find out if this is really Lincoln's final goodbye.

(E! and USA are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

