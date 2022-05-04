The SAG Awards Need a New Home After Getting the Axe from TNT & TBS

Watch : "CODA" Cast Revels in Emotional Win at 2022 SAG Awards

The SAG awards just got some SAD news.

After nearly 25 years, TNT and TBS have decided that they will no longer air the Screen Actors Guild Awards, Deadline reports. The long-running awards ceremony began on NBC and has been on TNT since 1998.

TNT's decision to drop the Long Angeles-based awards show—which is considered one of Hollywood's biggest nights—follows Discovery's April merger with WarnerMedia. This year's SAG ceremony also marked the last for executive producer Kathy Connell, who produced the awards show since its beginning. She will be replaced by Jon Brockett.

"SAG Awards is engaged in discussions with Warner Bros. Discovery as well as other networks and streamers regarding the broadcast rights to the show," SAG-AFTRA said in a statement. "We are exploring multiple other options."

And there's no need to panic.

"Engaging in negotiations for the broadcast of the show is not unusual and has occurred several times over the history of the SAG Awards," the statement continued. "This is no different. These discussions will continue as they normally are done and will not be conducted in the public eye. As such, we have no further comment at this time."