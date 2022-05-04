The SAG Awards Need a New Home After Getting the Axe from TNT & TBS

The SAG awards just got some SAD news.
After nearly 25 years, TNT and TBS have decided that they will no longer air the Screen Actors Guild Awards, Deadline reports. The long-running awards ceremony began on NBC and has been on TNT since 1998.
TNT's decision to drop the Long Angeles-based awards show—which is considered one of Hollywood's biggest nights—follows Discovery's April merger with WarnerMedia. This year's SAG ceremony also marked the last for executive producer Kathy Connell, who produced the awards show since its beginning. She will be replaced by Jon Brockett.
"SAG Awards is engaged in discussions with Warner Bros. Discovery as well as other networks and streamers regarding the broadcast rights to the show," SAG-AFTRA said in a statement. "We are exploring multiple other options."
And there's no need to panic.
"Engaging in negotiations for the broadcast of the show is not unusual and has occurred several times over the history of the SAG Awards," the statement continued. "This is no different. These discussions will continue as they normally are done and will not be conducted in the public eye. As such, we have no further comment at this time."
The 2022 SAG Awards took place on Feb. 27, and honored actress Helen Mirren with the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Other winners included Coda for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, Ted Lasso for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series and Kate Winslet in Mare of Easttown for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV movie or Limited Series.
Additionally, Jung Ho-Yeon, took home the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series award for her role in Netflix's Squid Game. This marked the second actress of Asian and Korean descent to nab an individual SAG Award, following Sandra Oh.
SAG isn't the only show looking for a new home.
TNT and TBS are pulling the plug on some of their series as well, in an effort to pull away from new scripted development, Deadline noted. One week before it was set to go to production, the conglomerate shut down TBS' Kill The Orange-Faced Bear, starring Damon Wayans Jr.
Here's hoping the SAG Awards land somewhere before next awards season!
