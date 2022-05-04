Jenna Dewan Recalls Her Best Mother's Day Memory With Her and Ex Channing Tatum's Daughter Everly

Watch : Jenna Dewan Welcomes Baby No. 2

While Jenna Dewan has celebrated eight Mother's Days as a mom, one of them was a step up above the rest.

The Come Dance With Me judge recalled celebrating the holiday one year with her and ex Channing Tatum's daughter Everly, 8, and her own mom, Nancy Smith, during a trip to New York. She shared the story with E! News at Baby2Baby's recent Mother's Day distribution event, presented by Paul Mitchell and ByHeart.

"I was there working but they came with me and we all stayed in one hotel room," Jenna said. "We were all just together and jumping on the bed and ordering room service and having a really fun girl's day."

Not surprisingly, Jenna named her own mom as a major part of her support system. "I'm lucky to have my mom at the ready," she said. "She's always there and I can call her and she's a good listening ear and you know she has at the end of the day really great, simple, solid advice that really helps me a lot."