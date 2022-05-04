The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip's Wild Season 2 Trailer Is Here

2022 Met Gala

By Paige Strout May 04, 2022 6:10 PM
Some of the most iconic Housewives stars are headed to Peacock for a summer of fun. Only this time, there's a twist.

The trailer for The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season two is here! Unlike last season's lineup of current stars, this time, it's all about the Bravo franchise's ex-wives. Returning to Dorinda Medley's iconic Bluestone Manor in the Berkshires, eight Housewives alumni get together for a week full of drama.

Joining Dorinda this season are The Real Housewives of New York City's Jill ZarinAtlanta's Phaedra Parks and Eva Marcille, Orange County's Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge, and Beverly Hills stars Brandi Glanville and Taylor Armstrong.

"Why did I just realize that none of us are no longer on any of our shows?" Eva asks in the season two first look trailer. "We're the ex-wives club!"

The girls' Berkshires getaway features wholesome matching pajamas and sleepovers, as well as more, er, adult activities such as partying makes, vibrator demonstrations, talks bout "manginas," and more.

But this trip is not all fun and games. It's only a matter of time before tensions rise and havoc breaks loose.

"Birds of a feather flock together," Vicki says about Dorinda. "I am not flocking with that bird."

Vicki tells the girls in the trailer, "There's a lot of conflict going on with eight women," but Eva quickly responds, saying, "The only conflict is you."

But for all the drama in store, fans are going to get a good amount of laughs, as Phaedra jokes in a confessional, "These women are nuts!"

Check out the full trailer above.

As Vicki says, "Life is but a f---king dream."

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip premieres June 23 on Peacock. Fans can catch up on season one now on the NBCUniversal streaming service.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

