Counting On's Jed Duggar and Katey Nakatsu Welcome Baby Boy—Find Out His Name

Instagram

"She tested positive, but not for COVID," Jed wrote online as his wife held up a sign that read "And then there were 3." The caption received backlash because nearly 650,000 Americans had died of COVID-19 at the time of the announcement.

The couple revealed the sex of their baby four months later with the help of a baseball bat and blue powder.



Jed and Katey married in April 2021. Unlike other family members, Jed kept much of his courtship with Katey private. In fact, he didn't announce his engagement and instead, shared wedding photos after they tied the knot.