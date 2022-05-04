Christina Haack Spends Time With Son Hudson at the Barbershop Amid Ant Anstead Custody Battle

Christina Haack is not letting the custody drama with ex-husband Ant Anstead flip her life upside down.
Almost a week after Ant was denied full custody of their 2-year-old son, Hudson London Anstead, the Flip or Flop star shared a peek into her life as a mom. "Days off consist of haircuts," she wrote on Instagram alongside a pic of Hudson getting a fresh cut, "Costco runs and trying to find everything we packed for this rental home."
Christina—who shares kids Taylor El Moussa, 11, and Brayden El Moussa, 6, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa—is keeping her son's routine normal after Ant filed for full custody of the toddler on April 28.
The Wheeler Dealers co-host—who is currently sharing joint custody with Christina—alleged in court documents obtained by TMZ that his ex-wife only spends roughly "9 full days" with Hudson each month, has previously put the toddler's health at risk and that she includes their son in paid social media posts.
He requested that the judge prevent her from using Hudson for any "commercial endeavor" moving forward.
In response to the filing, Christina told E! News in a statement, "What Ant is doing deeply saddens me. If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested."
The Christina on the Coast star added, "I have had my share of ups and downs but I am a good mom and I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them."
On April 29, a judge denied Ant's emergency order for full custody of their son. In court documents obtained by E! News, Ant's application was rejected due to an "insufficient" showing of pressing matters. The custody case will not be addressed until a hearing on June 28.