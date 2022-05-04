Your First Look at Neil Patrick Harris' Netflix Series From The Creator of Sex and the City

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

Talk about a dream TV couple!

Neil Patrick Harris and Sex and the City creator Darren Star are teaming up for Uncoupled, which will hit Netflix on July 29, the streamer reports.

While we couldn't be more excited for this dynamic duo to link up, things aren't quite as rosy for Neil's character.

"Michael (Neil Patrick Harris) thought his life was perfect until his husband blindsides him by walking out the door after 17 years," according to the series description. "Overnight, Michael has to confront two nightmares—losing what he thought was his soulmate and suddenly finding himself a single gay man in his mid-forties in New York City."

The horror!

Uncoupled also stars Emerson Brooks, Tisha Campbell, Tuc Watkins and Marcia Gay Harden.

The series marks Neil's first regular TV acting role since Netflix's A Series of Unfortunate Events, which aired from 2017-2019. He's also lent his voice acting skills to shows like Netflix's F Is For Family and Eden. He previously starred as Barney Stinson on CBS' How I Met Your Mother—a role that earned him four Emmy nominations—as well as Doogie Howser on Doogie Howser, M.D. in the '90s.