Have a Blast and Watch This Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky Season 3 First Look

The first trailer for season three of Peacock's hit kids' series Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky is here! Watch the E! News exclusive clip ahead of the show's May 19 premiere.

This first look is on fire!

E! News can exclusively reveal the season three trailer for Peacock's hit kids' show Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky, premiering May 19.

Set in the faraway land of Huttsgalor, the series—which features the voices of stars like Skai Jackson and Marsai Martin—follows viking twins Dak and Leyla and the high-flying band of dragons who saved them.

In season three, Dak, Layla and the Rescue Rides are back with new adventures as they venture to the Sunken City of Valantis in a race to claim the Alpha Crystals before the villain Magnus. They'll help an aquatic dragon escape his underwater bullies, find a guardian dragon to protect Cutter and even help some new dragon friends start their own rescue team just in time to celebrate Nest Day with all of Huttsgalor.

"Today, we want to see your best blast, your fastest flying and lots of smiles," the trailer teases.

The dragons will also "make new friends, celebrate teamwork and learn to fly high," according to the clip.

Dragons Rescue Riders also features the voices of Nicolas Cantu, Brennley Brown, Carlos Alazraqui, Moira Quirk, Roshon Fegan and Brad Grusnick.

Watch the trailer above before season three premieres on Peacock May 19.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

