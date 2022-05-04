Kim Cattrall Reveals the Real Reason She Wasn't on And Just Like That…—and More Bombshells

Watch : Sarah Jessica Parker NOT OKAY With Kim Cattrall Return

Kim Cattrall is fine going it alone.

While she was once a central figure in the HBO series Sex and the City, in 2017, the actress decided it was high time she move on from her role as Samantha Jones, even as a third movie was being written. "It's a great wisdom to know when enough is enough," she told Variety in a new interview. "I also didn't want to compromise what the show was to me. The way forward seemed clear."

And for a time, it seemed that Sex and the City was well and truly over, with the series creator Darren Star saying, "It's impossible to imagine the show without her."

But her co-stars, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, conjured up a world where Samantha Jones exists—just not on-screen. The Sex and the City spin-off And Just Like That... premiered in December 2021 to much fanfare.

So what does Cattrall think of how they handled her exit? Keep reading below to learn her unfiltered take on Samantha's new life in Paris and the story line that made her realize it was time to say goodbye.