Why Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Kids Love Life in Las Vegas During the Singer's Residency

Watch : Inside John Legend's Love in Las Vegas Residency

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend gambled that their kids would enjoy Las Vegas — and they were right on the money

According to John, daughter Luna, 6, and Miles, 3, already had a personal connection to the city before the family arrived there for his Love in Las Vegas concert series, which launched April 22 at the Zappos Theater at the Planet Hollywood Hotel & Casino. The show is slated to run through the end of October.

"Luna and Miles love being here because one of their cousins lives here and my sister-in-law lives here," the singer told E! News. "So we spend a decent amount of time here even when I'm not preparing for a residency or performing. So they love coming here and we always have a good time here."

John's whole family joined him for opening night of his show, which includes several of his hits, as well as a cover of Simon & Garfunkel's "Bridge Over Troubled Water." But John also manages to sneak in a tribute to Sin City later in the show.