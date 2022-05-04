Why Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Kids Love Life in Las Vegas During the Singer's Residency

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend gambled that their kids would enjoy Las Vegas — and they were right on the money
According to John, daughter Luna, 6, and Miles, 3, already had a personal connection to the city before the family arrived there for his Love in Las Vegas concert series, which launched April 22 at the Zappos Theater at the Planet Hollywood Hotel & Casino. The show is slated to run through the end of October.
"Luna and Miles love being here because one of their cousins lives here and my sister-in-law lives here," the singer told E! News. "So we spend a decent amount of time here even when I'm not preparing for a residency or performing. So they love coming here and we always have a good time here."
John's whole family joined him for opening night of his show, which includes several of his hits, as well as a cover of Simon & Garfunkel's "Bridge Over Troubled Water." But John also manages to sneak in a tribute to Sin City later in the show.
"I also love the big Vegas moment we have near the end of the show where we do the full feathers and big white coat and gold suit and all that," the singer continued. "I love that scene in the show. It was a lot of fun." The show then closes out with his hit "All of Me."
John added, "The show is about love. It's about how much love I put into my music. And I want people to feel that kind of love when they experience a show and when they leave that night. I want them to be glowing with love."
John said his love Chrissy was thoroughly impressed with the show on opening night, but had some suggestions.
"She said, 'I have little notes and critiques,'" John said, "but she really thought it was wonderful."
The singer added, "You get better and better and you tweak and you adjust and you see what works. I was really happy with it. And I think she was too."
While John's first show received Chrissy's seal of approval, their son was too exhausted to stay awake for the whole concert. Last December, Chrissy told Jimmy Kimmel Live! guest host J.B. Smoove that her kids "love, love, love watching John's shows but they can't last that long."
"Miles can fall asleep on stage, right next to the stage, totally out," she said. "But they love getting to travel around and being on tour and stuff and going to different arcades. And I love bringing them around."
Chrissy continued, "I went to Vegas all the time as a little girl. My mom, we would take road trips and stuff. My first interaction with police was getting dragged out of a casino at 8 years old. My mom was hitting the slots and I was sitting on the steps, and you can't be on the steps as an 8-year-old."