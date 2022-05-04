Selena Gomez Jokes She's "Totally Fine Being Single" in Hilarious TikTok

Watch : Selena Gomez CLEARS UP Relationship Status

We can't get enough of Selena Gomez's latest TikTok.

On May 3, the "Lose You to Love Me" singer, 29, showed off her comedy chops by posting a hilarious—and extremely relatable—video of herself poking fun at the unique joy of being single when all your friends are in loving relationships.

In the clip, Selena can be seen sitting on a couch and shaking her head as she doggedly remarks, "No, I'm fine. I'm totally fine being single."

"It's a real thing," the Only Murders in the Building star jokingly stressed about her current relationship status. "It's fine."

However, it suddenly seemed like the actress' words might not be entirely truthful when she panned over to show what was happening on the other side of the couch. There, two separate couples can be seen lovingly cuddling up close and laughing with their significant others.

After witnessing all that affection, the camera quickly snapped back to Selena, who appeared to be making a pointed effort to ignore the lovebirds.