The Matchmakers Are Already Getting "Shady" in This Love Match Atlanta Sneak Peek

Will Bravo's newest reality stars be your summer TV love match?
The Real Housewives of Atlanta are getting some new Georgia neighbors with the cast of Love Match Atlanta, and E! News has an exclusive sneak peek at the May 8 series premiere.
Co-owners of the Matchmaking Duo, Kelli Fisher and Tana Gilmore, are new to the Atlanta matchmaking scene. They meet up with Shae Primus—CEO of the Middle-Class Matchmaker—for lunch, but it doesn't take long before their afternoon turns into a juicy gossip session.
The Matchmaking Duo tell Shae about their invitation to their "shady" rival, Joseph Dixon's—CEO/Founder and Matchmaker at RealBlackLove.com—"Meet the Matchmakers" event. Also receiving an invite, Shae tells the girls what went down when Joseph showed up to her house "with a full beat face" to invite her.
"Let me tell y'all this. He said, ‘Well, I was thinking we could refer clients to each other,'" Shae tells them. "I was like, ‘We already do that Joseph.' I told him, I said, ‘We do ‘cus we're a certified matchmaker. That's what certified matchmakers do.' And he was like, he thought he came up with the idea."
The friendly competition doesn't seem too friendly to Kelli and Tana, as they recall how Joseph became their rival in the first place.
"I remember we reached out to Joseph about eight years ago when we were all back in Charlotte, North Carolina, about a business proposal," Kelli says in a confessional. Joseph thought the two were simply coming to him for referrals, but they had something else in mind.
"We thought that we would introduce a VIP matchmaking component to his app," Tana shared, revealing that Joseph "just took our idea and ran with it." Next thing they knew, he became "Mr. Matchmaker" thanks to their idea.
"I thought they were snobbish as hell," Joseph says in a confessional. "They presented some bulls--t to me, and I don't like people playing my intelligence."
Having blocked the duo after the sour meeting, the three have never reconnected since...that is until Joseph's upcoming event. And with the Matchmaking Duo arriving in Atlanta, he wants to make sure his presence is known.
"I don't think it's that they don't respect me. I just don't think that they want me here," he says in a confessional. "They know me being here is bad for them. Let's just call it what it is."
Check out the full exclusive clip above.
Love Match Atlanta premieres Sunday, May 8 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
