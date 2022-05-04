The Matchmakers Are Already Getting "Shady" in This Love Match Atlanta Sneak Peek

Watch : The Ultimatum, Love Match ATL & Judge Mathis Cracks the Case

Will Bravo's newest reality stars be your summer TV love match?

The Real Housewives of Atlanta are getting some new Georgia neighbors with the cast of Love Match Atlanta, and E! News has an exclusive sneak peek at the May 8 series premiere.

Co-owners of the Matchmaking Duo, Kelli Fisher and Tana Gilmore, are new to the Atlanta matchmaking scene. They meet up with Shae Primus—CEO of the Middle-Class Matchmaker—for lunch, but it doesn't take long before their afternoon turns into a juicy gossip session.

The Matchmaking Duo tell Shae about their invitation to their "shady" rival, Joseph Dixon's—CEO/Founder and Matchmaker at RealBlackLove.com—"Meet the Matchmakers" event. Also receiving an invite, Shae tells the girls what went down when Joseph showed up to her house "with a full beat face" to invite her.

"Let me tell y'all this. He said, ‘Well, I was thinking we could refer clients to each other,'" Shae tells them. "I was like, ‘We already do that Joseph.' I told him, I said, ‘We do ‘cus we're a certified matchmaker. That's what certified matchmakers do.' And he was like, he thought he came up with the idea."