2022 Met Gala

See All the Red Carpet Fashion
Exclusive

American Song Contest's Last 4 Finalists Revealed

By Paige Strout May 04, 2022 4:03 PMTags
TVReality TVSnoop DoggNBCExclusivesKelly ClarksonShowsCelebritiesDaily PopNBCU
Watch: American Song Contest EXCLUSIVE: Top 4 Fan Finalist Revealed

NBC's American Song Contest has narrowed down its 56 contestants to the final 10.

After five weeks of competition and two semi-final rounds, one U.S. state or territory will take home the title of best original song on the hit competition series' Grand Final on May 9. Now, E! News' Daily Pop can exclusively reveal the last four contestants headed to the final round next week.

Washington's Allen Stone was the first competitor to earn a spot in the finale, securing the jury vote for the first round of semi-finals. Earning the jury vote for round two was Tennessee's Tyler Braden. At the top of their respective week's leaderboards, the other states will have some tough competition to beat.

Also heading to the finale are four more round one semi-finalists, including Oklahoma's AleXa, Colorado's Riker Lynch, Kentucky's Jordan Smith and Alabama duo NiCo.

So, who which round two contestants will get one last shot to take their state to victory?

photos
American Song Contest: Meet the Performers

Announced by Daily Pop's Justin Sylvester, the final four competitors headed to next week's Grand Final will be two-time Grammy winner Michael Bolton representing Connecticut, North Dakota native Chloe Fredericks, Texas' Grant Knoche and American Samoa representative Tenelle.

Each contestant was equally excited by the news, especially for Tenelle, who told E! News, "For me as a Polynesian, it's just like, this is crazy. God brought me here for this reason. I'm not intimidated by nobody."

After winning multiple Grammy Awards, you may think Michael Bolton has this competition in the bag. But the singer-songwriter knows how to stay down to Earth.

"I am acutely aware that a career in music takes more than some success, and even I know artists who have Grammys who have not had another hit, and I think that keeps me grounded," he shared. "So, I just try to do the best I can, see what happens."

As for Fredericks and Knoche, each are looking forward to bringing home a win for their respective states, and hope to one day have successful careers in the music industry like hosts Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg.

Tune in to the American Song Contest finale to see who wins on Monday, May 9 at 8 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Toddlers & Tiaras' Kailia Posey Dead at 16

2

See North & Penelope Celebrate Jessica Simpson's Daughter's B-Day

3

Khloe Kardashian Is a Gold Goddess for First Ever Met Gala Appearance

4

This Is Us Cast Says Teary Goodbyes After Final Day of Filming

5
Exclusive

Would Gary Janetti Join RHOBH With Brad Goreski? He Says...

Latest News

Your First Look at Neil Patrick Harris' Upcoming Netflix Series

Counting On's Jed Duggar and Katey Nakatsu Welcome Baby Boy

Christina Haack Spends Time With Son Hudson Amid Custody Battle

Exclusive

Have a Blast & Watch the Dragons Rescue Riders Season 3 Trailer

Kim Cattrall Shares the Reason She Wasn't on And Just Like That

Exclusive

Why Chrissy Teigen & John Legends’ Kids Love Las Vegas Life

Selena Gomez Jokes She's "Fine Being Single" in Hilarious TikTok