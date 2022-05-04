American Song Contest's Last 4 Finalists Revealed

Watch : American Song Contest EXCLUSIVE: Top 4 Fan Finalist Revealed

NBC's American Song Contest has narrowed down its 56 contestants to the final 10.

After five weeks of competition and two semi-final rounds, one U.S. state or territory will take home the title of best original song on the hit competition series' Grand Final on May 9. Now, E! News' Daily Pop can exclusively reveal the last four contestants headed to the final round next week.

Washington's Allen Stone was the first competitor to earn a spot in the finale, securing the jury vote for the first round of semi-finals. Earning the jury vote for round two was Tennessee's Tyler Braden. At the top of their respective week's leaderboards, the other states will have some tough competition to beat.

Also heading to the finale are four more round one semi-finalists, including Oklahoma's AleXa, Colorado's Riker Lynch, Kentucky's Jordan Smith and Alabama duo NiCo.

So, who which round two contestants will get one last shot to take their state to victory?