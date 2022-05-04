American Song Contest's Last 4 Finalists Revealed

NBC's American Song Contest has narrowed down its 56 contestants to the final 10.
After five weeks of competition and two semi-final rounds, one U.S. state or territory will take home the title of best original song on the hit competition series' Grand Final on May 9. Now, E! News' Daily Pop can exclusively reveal the last four contestants headed to the final round next week.
Washington's Allen Stone was the first competitor to earn a spot in the finale, securing the jury vote for the first round of semi-finals. Earning the jury vote for round two was Tennessee's Tyler Braden. At the top of their respective week's leaderboards, the other states will have some tough competition to beat.
Also heading to the finale are four more round one semi-finalists, including Oklahoma's AleXa, Colorado's Riker Lynch, Kentucky's Jordan Smith and Alabama duo NiCo.
So, who which round two contestants will get one last shot to take their state to victory?
Announced by Daily Pop's Justin Sylvester, the final four competitors headed to next week's Grand Final will be two-time Grammy winner Michael Bolton representing Connecticut, North Dakota native Chloe Fredericks, Texas' Grant Knoche and American Samoa representative Tenelle.
Each contestant was equally excited by the news, especially for Tenelle, who told E! News, "For me as a Polynesian, it's just like, this is crazy. God brought me here for this reason. I'm not intimidated by nobody."
After winning multiple Grammy Awards, you may think Michael Bolton has this competition in the bag. But the singer-songwriter knows how to stay down to Earth.
"I am acutely aware that a career in music takes more than some success, and even I know artists who have Grammys who have not had another hit, and I think that keeps me grounded," he shared. "So, I just try to do the best I can, see what happens."
As for Fredericks and Knoche, each are looking forward to bringing home a win for their respective states, and hope to one day have successful careers in the music industry like hosts Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg.
Tune in to the American Song Contest finale to see who wins on Monday, May 9 at 8 p.m. on NBC.
