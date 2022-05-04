Dolly Parton, Eminem and More Named Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Inductees

Watch : Why Dolly Parton Bowed Out of Hall of Fame Nomination

Dolly Parton is going to be in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame after all, the country singer among the list of 2022 inductees in the performer category that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation announced on May 4.

The class also includes Eminem, Lionel Richie, Duran Duran, Eurythmics, Carly Simon, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo. Judas Priest and Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis are the honorees in the Musical Excellence Award category, and Harry Belafonte and Elizabeth Cotten are the recipients of the Early Influence Award. Allen Grubman, Jimmy Iovine and Sylvia Robinson are also the winners of the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

"This diverse group of inductees each had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture and helped change the course of rock & roll," Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame John Sykes said in a press release. "Their music moved generations and influenced so many artists that followed."

This is a history-making moment as it's the first time that six female acts will be inducted in one class. The ceremony will take place Nov. 5 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.