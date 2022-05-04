Investigation Launched After Man Posing as Priest Spends Night at Windsor Castle Barracks

Watch : Prince Harry's CONCERNS for Queen Elizabeth II's Security

Looks like someone wanted to feel like king of the castle.

An unidentified man arrived at England's Windsor Castle on April 27, posing as a priest. According to NBC News, he spent the night eating and drinking, before being given a bed in the barracks, which are not located on castle grounds. At 9:20 a.m., the security raised an alarm, and police removed the intruder from the sleeping quarters.

Queen Elizabeth II was not at her Berkshire residence at the time, but rather enjoying a private break at her Sandringham estate about 100 miles away.

"We received a report of an outsider at Victoria Barracks in Sheet Street, Windsor," a Thames Valley Police spokesperson told NBC in a statement. "Officers attended and removed the outsider from the barracks. No further action was required."

That's not to say the incident will be brushed under the palace's rugs. A British Army spokesperson told NBC News: "The Army takes this breach of security extremely seriously and it will be thoroughly investigated as a matter of priority."