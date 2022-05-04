Chris Rock Made Will Smith Joke After Dave Chappelle's Onstage Attack

Moments after Dave Chappelle was attacked during his comedy set, Chris Rock took the opportunity to hit the stage.
On May 3, Chappelle was performing at the Hollywood Bowl when a man seated in the audience rushed the stage and tackled the comedian. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the incident to E! News, also telling NBC Los Angeles that Chappelle was not injured during the incident.
As shared on social media, in the wake of Chappelle returning to the stage after the incident, Rock appeared onstage for a brief moment, joking, "Was that Will Smith?" Rock also performed earlier that evening as part of the Netflix Is A Joke Fest.
In case you haven't been on the Internet since late March, Rock experienced his own onstage incident at the 2022 Oscars on March 27. During the awards ceremony, Smith took the stage and slapped Rock after he made a joke about wife Jada Pinkett-Smith. Smith has since resigned from the Academy and has been banned from the ceremony for 10 years.
In addition to Chappelle walking away from the incident unharmed, authorities also confirmed to NBC Los Angeles that the suspect, who was armed with a replica gun—later identified as a man named Isaiah Lee, 23—was taken to the hospital with "superficial injuries" after venue security stepped in to help Chappelle.
Lee was subsequently arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and transported to a local hospital for treatment after the incident. His bail has been set at $30,000.
As for Tuesday's attack on Chappelle, the comedian—whose Netflix special previously received backlash due to jokes about the transgender community—has not made a public statement regarding the incident.