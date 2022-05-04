2022 Met Gala

See North West and Penelope Disick Celebrate Jessica Simpson's Daughter Maxwell's Birthday

Jessica Simpson's daughter Maxwell recently celebrated turning 10! See all the cute pics from her birthday party, attended by Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West and Kourtney's daughter Penelope.

All the girls stepping out for a public affair birthday bash!
 
Jessica Simpson's eldest daughter Maxwell—who turned 10 on May 1—celebrated in style with a birthday party alongside some of her closest friends and family. As shared to the "Public Affair" singer's Instagram Stories on May 4, Kim Kardashian's daughter North West, 8 and Kourtney Kardashian's daughter, Penelope Disick, 9, were among the celebratory partygoers.
 
In case you missed it: In early April, Jessica shared the story behind Maxwell and North becoming BFFs. The two met while playing basketball on a team that was coached by her husband Eric Johnson, and their friendship grew because they lived close to each other.  
 
"One of Maxwell's best friends is North," she told Us Weekly. "And so, watching North, she is amazing, she is a great kid, and she will be a part of the change in this world. Her and Maxwell alone."
 
In a birthday shoutout to her now 10-year-old, Jessica—who is also mom to Ace, 8, and Birdie, 3—expanded on her sentiment about Maxwell's bright future.

photos
Jessica Simpson's Family Album

"How is my first born, best news of my life, and best friend already 10yrs old?!?" she wrote alongside a May 3 Instagram photo of Maxwell surrounded by stuffed animals. "We had a magical weekend following her lead of rotating friends and family."

Adding that Maxwell is a "precious LOVER OF LIFE," she continued, "Maxi can transform anyone's subconscious random judgements or biased opinions in less than 3 minutes. It blows my mind on the daily."
 
But that's not the only thing that may blow your mind. For pics from Maxwell's party, keep reading:

Instagram
Girls Just Wanna Have Fun

Maxwell Johnson celebrates at her outdoor 10th birthday party alongside pals North West and Penelope Disick.

Instagram
Mother-Daughter Duo

Jessica Simpson and her daughter Maxwell are all smiles for their cute selfie.

Instagram
BFFs For Life

Maxwell and North—who first met while playing together on a basketball team—quickly became close friends, Jessica revealed in April.

Instagram
All Smiles!

Maxwell, North and Penelope were seen chatting it up as the birthday girl opened her presents.

Instagram
Family Flick

Jessica, Maxwell and her 8-year-old Ace strike a pose for the camera.

Instagram
Birthday Love for the Birthday Girl

The "With You" singer and husband Eric Johnson posed for a quick selfie with their now-10-year-old.

