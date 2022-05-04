Kaley Cuoco Seemingly Debuts New Romance With Tom Pelphrey 8 Months After Karl Cook Split

It appears that Kaley Cuoco's new relationship is truly taking off.
The Flight Attendant star seemed to confirm she has struck up a new romance with Mank's Tom Pelphrey, sharing pictures of the two in sweet moment on May 3.
"Life lately," Kaley captioned a carousel of Instagram photos, which included snaps with the Ozark actor. "'The sun breaks through the clouds, rays of gold slipping into my eyes and heart, rays of yellow to break the grey.'"
One pic showed Tom planting a kiss on Kaley's cheek, while others featured them posing together in Polaroid photos.
Tom shared the same photo of their instant camera shots, captioning it with a quote that read in part, "Nothing can save you. And you stand in the moonlight and a sweetness comes off the top of the trees, and the fence around the yard seals you off from the dark and you can't breathe. It is all so familiar and possible. It is too simple that there is this much good in the world and you don't know how to have it."
His quote continued, "And it makes you wonder when it was you lost your place. Then you catch a breeze, so warm and ripe, it makes you hope that someone will come who also cannot save you, but who will think you are worth saving."
While neither has confirmed the nature of their relationship, it seems Kaley's friends are thrilled for her new chapter in life.
"Love this for you!!" wrote Jonathan Van Ness, while her stylist Brad Goreski left two heart-eye emojis on her post. Actress Audrey Grace Marshall wrote, "soooo happy for you!!" and Kaley's Flight Attendant stunt double Monette Moio added, "BEAMING with joy for you."
Kaley, 36, and Karl Cook announced their breakup in September after three years of marriage. "Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions," they shared in a joint statement at the time. "We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another."
She filed for divorce on Sept. 3, with Karl responding to the divorce filing two weeks later. In it, the equestrian cited "irreconcilable differences" as reason for their split.
Since then, Kaley has been candid about difficulties she has been facing in her personal life.
"I'm very open. I'm very happy and life is normally pretty good and I don't like complaining because I have so much to be grateful for," Kaley told Kelly Clarkson last month. "I wanted to be very upfront that it wasn't my best year. And I've been very sad."
The Big Bang Theory actress was previously married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016.
But even if she has developed something special with Tom, Kaley previously vowed that she won't walk down the aisle again.
"I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership," she told Glamour in an article published on April 14. "But I will never get married again. Absolutely not."
E! News has reached out to their reps for comment but hasn't heard back.