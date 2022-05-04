Man Arrested for Attacking Dave Chappelle Onstage During Performance at Hollywood Bowl

Watch : Dave Chappelle Speaks Out After Netflix Special Backlash

Dave Chappelle faced a scary incident during his live show in Los Angeles.

While the comedian was performing at the Hollywood Bowl on Tuesday, May 3, a man seated in the audience rushed the stage and tackled Chappelle. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the incident to E! News Wednesday, May 4, stating that the suspect was armed with a replica gun. The LAPD has since identified the 23-year-old man, named Isaiah Lee, who was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and transported to a local hospital for treatment after the incident. His bail has been set at $30,000.

Authorities previously confirmed to NBC Los Angeles that Chappelle was not injured during the incident, while Lee was taken to the hospital with "superficial injuries" after venue security stepped in to help Chappelle.

Chappelle, 48, was performing at the Hollywood Bowl as part of the Netflix Is A Joke Fest. Earlier in the night, fellow comedian Chris Rock took the stage to perform at the venue.