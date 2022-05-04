2022 Met Gala

Dave Chappelle Attacked Onstage During Performance at Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles

During Dave Chappelle's set at Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl on May 3, a man rushed the stage and tackled the comedian. Get details on the incident below.

Dave Chappelle faced a scary incident during his live show in Los Angeles.

While the comedian was performing at the Hollywood Bowl on Tuesday, May 3, an unidentified man seated in the audience rushed the stage and tackled Chappelle. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the incident to NBC Los Angeles early Wednesday, May 4, stating that the suspect was armed with a replica gun that—when discharged correctly—ejects a knife blade. While it's not known whether the suspect attempted to use the weapon, authorities did confirm that Chappelle was not injured during the incident. 

After the suspect tackled Chappelle, venue security stepped in to detain the suspect, who LAPD said sustained "superficial injuries" and was taken to the hospital.

Chapelle, 48, was performing at the Hollywood Bowl as part of the Netflix Is A Joke Fest. Earlier in the night, fellow comedian Chris Rock took the stage to perform at the venue. 

It's been just over a month since Rock experienced his own onstage incident at the 2022 Oscars. While onstage at the March 27 award show, Will Smith took the stage and slapped Rock after he made a joke about wife Jada Pinkett Smith's hair. He has since resigned from the Academy and has been banned from the ceremony for 10 years.

As for Tuesday's attack on Chappelle, the comedian—whose Netflix special previously received backlash due to jokes about the transgender community—has yet to address the incident publicly.

After the event, the Netflix Is a Joke Twitter account wrote in part, "Another *ridic* evening of legends tonight at @DaveChapelle & Friends at the Hollywood Bowl!"

