Lili Reinhart Slams “Starving” Celebs at Met Gala After Kim Kardashian Admits to “Strict” Diet

Lili Reinhart prefers health over haute couture.

The Riverdale actress took to social media the day after the 2022 Met Gala. voicing her strong opinions about the lengths certain stars went to achieve their looks.

"To walk on a red carpet and do an interview where you say how starving you are... because you haven't eaten carbs in the last month...all to fit in a f--king dress?" she wrote on her Instagram Story on May 3. "So wrong. So f----d on 100s of levels."

She continued, "To openly admit to starving yourself for the sake of the Met Gala. When you know very well that millions of young men and women are looking up to you and listening to your every word. The ignorance is other-worldly disgusting."

Lili, 25, did not call out any celebrities by name, but her self-described "rant" comes one day after Kim Kardashian admitted to Vogue that she lost 16 pounds in just three weeks to prepare for the star-studded event.