2022 Met Gala

See All the Red Carpet Fashion

Lili Reinhart Slams “Starving” Celebs at Met Gala After Kim Kardashian Admits to “Strict” Diet

In a series of self-described “rants," Lili Reinhart seemingly took issue with the weight loss tactic Kim Kardashian used to fit into a gown once belonging to Marilyn Monroe for the 2022 Met Gala.

By Ashley Joy Parker May 04, 2022 2:54 AMTags
Kim KardashianMet GalaKardashiansCelebritiesBody ImageLili Reinhart
Watch: Met Gala 2022 MUST-SEE Moments: Kim Kardashian, Lizzo & More!

Lili Reinhart prefers health over haute couture.

The Riverdale actress took to social media the day after the 2022 Met Gala. voicing her strong opinions about the lengths certain stars went to achieve their looks.

"To walk on a red carpet and do an interview where you say how starving you are... because you haven't eaten carbs in the last month...all to fit in a f--king dress?" she wrote on her Instagram Story on May 3. "So wrong. So f----d on 100s of levels."

She continued, "To openly admit to starving yourself for the sake of the Met Gala. When you know very well that millions of young men and women are looking up to you and listening to your every word. The ignorance is other-worldly disgusting."

Lili, 25, did not call out any celebrities by name, but her self-described "rant" comes one day after Kim Kardashian admitted to Vogue that she lost 16 pounds in just three weeks to prepare for the star-studded event.

photos
Stars' Best Body Positive Quotes

In a profile, the SKIMS founder—who walked the red carpet on May 2 in a vintage gown once famously worn by Marilyn Monroe—said she initially couldn't fit into the Hollywood icon's dress and decided to slim down in order to wear it.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

"It was this or nothing," Kim told the magazine, adding that she "would wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs and just eat the cleanest veggies and protein" in order to lose weight. "I didn't starve myself, but I was so strict."

In her series of "rants," Lili—who attended the Met Gala in 2018, 2019 and 2021—expressed concerns about the effects some stars are sending to impressionable fans.

"Please stop supporting these stupid, harmful celebrities whose entire image revolves around their bodies," she wrote. "I am not generally an angry person but I swear to god, the toxicity of this industry sometimes really gets to me."

Trending Stories

1

Toddlers & Tiaras' Kailia Posey Dead at 16

2

Khloe Kardashian Is a Gold Goddess for First Ever Met Gala Appearance

3

Rapper Gunna's Puppy Purse Is the Best Met Gala Accessory of 2022

This isn't the first time Lili has used her social media platform to address the topic of self-image. Earlier this year, the Chemical Hearts star reiterated to fans on Twitter that everybody has a summer body.

"Reminder to myself, and to all—you don't need a flat or perfectly toned stomach to wear a crop top," she wrote on March 22.  "These ‘summer body' trends are toxic. Your body is ready for summer no matter what it looks like. Don't let it stop you from enjoying anything."

Benjamin Lozovsky/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Lili has also been open about her own body image struggles. In January, she shared a candid Instagram Story post that she had been dealing with "obsessive thoughts" about her body and her weight, explaining how it had gotten "pretty severe."

"It's challenging to look at your body with love instead of criticism," she wrote. "It's a practice I'm still learning. I didn't think being in this industry, that is so obsessed with womens' bodies and weights, could ever mess with my own body acceptance and positivity…but it has. I wish I hadn't grown up in a time where the media worshipped only one size of women."

She concluded her post, "It's heartbreaking that this feeling is understood by so many of us. Let's continue to talk about it. Normalize it. Empathize with others. Show compassion and kindness."

Trending Stories

1

Toddlers & Tiaras' Kailia Posey Dead at 16

2

Khloe Kardashian Is a Gold Goddess for First Ever Met Gala Appearance

3

Rapper Gunna's Puppy Purse Is the Best Met Gala Accessory of 2022

4

Met Gala 2022: See All the Kardashian-Jenners' Looks

5
Exclusive

Would Gary Janetti Join RHOBH With Brad Goreski? He Says...

Latest News

Lili Reinhart Slams “Starving” Celebs at Met Gala

Leonardo DiCaprio Praises Euphoria to Jacob Elordi

This Is Us' Jon Huertas Proves He's the Most Underrated Pearson

Joe Gorga Says "I Quit" RHONJ After Fight With Teresa Giudice

How the Kardashians Really Got Their First Met Gala Invitations

Meg Ryan Is Returning for Her First Rom-Com in 13 Years

Nordstrom Rack 83% Off Sandal Deals: 12 Picks From Sam Edelman & More