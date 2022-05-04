See Leonardo DiCaprio Praise Euphoria’s Jacob Elordi During Met Gala After-Party

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

Fans are euphoric about this interaction between Leonardo DiCaprio and Jacob Elordi.

Leonardo proved he not only has incredible talent, but also incredible taste, as the Titanic actor gave actor Jacob a glowing review of his show Euphoria during a Met Gala after-party.

The pair crossed paths at the "After" party at Casa Cipriani, as seen in a video shared by TikTok user @deannamarienyc. Jacob and Leonardo are seen shaking hands before Leonardo says, "The show's amazing."

An eyewitness confirmed to E! News that Leo was in attendance at the party, as well as Gigi Hadid, Jared Leto, Naomi Campbell, Karlie Kloss, Miss USA Elle Smith and more stars.

Naturally, fans took to the comment section to relish in the celebrity crossover, with one user writing, "Love them both," and another adding, "NO WAYYY."

And it's not the first time Leonardo has declared his love for the hit HBO series. In a 2019 interview with Variety, the actor explained that he had just watched the first season of Euphoria, also adding at the time that the show was "amazing."