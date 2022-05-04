See Leonardo DiCaprio Praise Euphoria’s Jacob Elordi During Met Gala After-Party

Fans are euphoric about this interaction between Leonardo DiCaprio and Jacob Elordi.
Leonardo proved he not only has incredible talent, but also incredible taste, as the Titanic actor gave actor Jacob a glowing review of his show Euphoria during a Met Gala after-party.
The pair crossed paths at the "After" party at Casa Cipriani, as seen in a video shared by TikTok user @deannamarienyc. Jacob and Leonardo are seen shaking hands before Leonardo says, "The show's amazing."
An eyewitness confirmed to E! News that Leo was in attendance at the party, as well as Gigi Hadid, Jared Leto, Naomi Campbell, Karlie Kloss, Miss USA Elle Smith and more stars.
Naturally, fans took to the comment section to relish in the celebrity crossover, with one user writing, "Love them both," and another adding, "NO WAYYY."
And it's not the first time Leonardo has declared his love for the hit HBO series. In a 2019 interview with Variety, the actor explained that he had just watched the first season of Euphoria, also adding at the time that the show was "amazing."
This year, it seems the Euphoria cast made their way into Leonardo's heart and onto the 2022 Met Gala red carpet.
Jacob joined co-stars Maude Apatow and Sydney Sweeney at the May 2 celebration held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art—the first time any of them had attended the Met Gala.
And just like on their show, their outfit choices did not disappoint. For the occasion, Maude sported a sheer Miu Miu gown paired with a red lip and a diamond choker. Meanwhile, Sydney donned an elegant white detachable Tory Burch dress—which she later separated to reveal a shorter version. Jacob rocked an intricate Burberry suit decked in black sequins.
"It's a rite of passage," Sydney told Vogue in April of her plans to attend the Met Gala. "I've always seen the Met on TV or in pictures, and I never knew if I'd be able to touch that world. Now I am, and it's amazing."
@deannamarienyc I died a little inside #jacobelordi #leonardodicaprio #metgala #metafterparty ? original sound - Deanna Coll
Looks like the Euphoria cast kept the fun going once the gala ended, with Jacob winding up at the Casa Cipriani "After" party. "All the major supermodels from the Met went there," a source told E! News of the bash. "You could tell they all loved being together as a group and being part of the whole night together. The energy was nonstop and very true to form."
Mark Ronson kicked off the evening, with a later performance by SAINt JHN.
