This Is Us' Jon Huertas Proves Miguel Is the Most Underrated Pearson Family Member

Miguel Rivas is a lesson in patience.

When the character, played by veteran actor Jon Huertas, first appeared on This Is Us, fans weren't sure what to make of him. After all, he was introduced as Jack's (Milo Ventimiglia) best friend who went on to marry Jack's wife Rebecca (Mandy Moore). A tough situation for anybody to make a decent impression.

With the show's May 24 series finale rapidly approaching, Jon is taking time to look back at Miguel's less-than-steady, but ultimately fulfilling, journey.

"I think Miguel is always in the moment. It's great about his character. He doesn't expect anything to go as planned or to go perfectly," Jon said in a This Is Us retrospective. "I think Miguel lives not in the black and white. He lives in the gray."

It often had to be that way throughout the series, especially with Kevin (Justin Hartley), who never saw Miguel as anything other than a step-dad.