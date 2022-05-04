How the Kardashians Really Secured Their First Met Gala Invitations

Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Another milestone for the Kardashians was when Anna allowed Kanye and Kim to grace the cover of Vogue's April 2014 issue.

According to author Amy Odell, Anna and Kanye discussed face-to-face how the cover would be a turning point for the Vogue brand. Stephanie was no longer planning the gala but stayed friends with Anna and said she understood the change in direction. "At the end of the day, Vogue's a business," she said. "I think that at a certain point you're going to have to give in to what culture, what people want."

While the cover had its fair share of critics, Anna defended her choice in her 2019 Masterclass. "There is always a time when you know you have to break the rules," she said. "Kim and Kanye were part of the conversation of the day and for Vogue not to recognize that would have been a big misstep." (Anna declined to be interviewed for Amy's biography.)