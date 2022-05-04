Meg Ryan Is Returning for Her First Rom-Com in 13 Years

Watch : Meg Ryan Makes Directorial Debut With "Ithaca"

You may be sleepless over this news: Meg Ryan is returning to the world of rom-coms.

Meg, 60, will be directing and starring in the upcoming romantic comedy What Happens Later, co-starring The X-Files actor David Duchonvy, she shared on Instagram on May 3.

The movie will be based on the Steven Dietz play Shooting Star, with Steven co-writing the screenplay with Meg and novelist Kirk Lynn, according to Variety.

So what exactly happens…later? The film will follow two characters named Willa (Ryan) and Bill (Duchovny) who used to be in a relationship long ago, per the outlet. As luck (and the world of rom-coms) would have it, the two are reunited after being snowed-in at an airport decades after their breakup. Willa and Bill then embark on revisiting their past—with hesitation of course.

According to Variety, the flick's official logline reads, "What if late one snowy night you came face to face with someone from your long ago? Someone who once held your secrets, because once, long ago, that person held your heart."