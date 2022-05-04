Teen Mom's Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis Tease "Big" Wedding Filled With Surprises

Instagram @montanacrumlishphotography

As for whether viewers will get to see the nuptials—and Cheyenne's three planned outfit changes—on TV, the jury is still out.



"It's a work in progress," Cheyenne said. "We are open to it. My parents are not…I have asked that our normal crew can attend our wedding. I don't want them to work that day. I feel like they're such a big part of our relationship and our family. We want them there to celebrate with us."



For now, Cheyenne, Zach and the entire family are happy to celebrate Ryder's latest milestone. On May 1, friends and family celebrated the launch of Nails by Ryder K with a pop-up shop in Pasadena, Calif.

"Ryder has named every polish," Cheyenne explained. "She has picked every polish. She picked her logos. She picked the bottles. She has truly bossed us around."