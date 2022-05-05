Why Kanye West Walked Out During Kim Kardashian's Saturday Night Live Monologue

Watch : Pete Davidson Jokes About Kim Kardashian's Ex Kanye West

There was definitely one person not laughing at Kim Kardashian's Saturday Night Live monologue: Kanye "Ye" West.

In the May 5 episode of The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder revealed that her ex—who attended her October hosting gig—walked out during her monologue, and surprisingly, it wasn't Kim's jab about divorcing Kanye because of "his personality" that upset him.

"He wished I said the word 'filed' for divorce," Kim told sister Khloe Kardashian. "And he was upset that I also said he was a rapper. He said, 'I'm so much more than a rapper, I can't believe you said rapper.'"

In a confessional, Kim noted that her intention wasn't to offend Kanye and that the monologue was meant to poke fun at everything that was personal to her. "It's all fun and games," she added. "And, apparently, it wasn't to him."

While talking with Khloe, Kim revealed that she was frustrated, as she'd previously stood by Kanye during "speeches and things that have not been the most comfortable for me."