Penelope Disick Had a Heartbreaking Reaction to Mom Kourtney Kardashian's Engagement

All the small things couldn't keep us from the May 5 episode of The Kardashians.

Why? Because the new episode gave viewers a front-row seat to Travis Barker's romantic proposal to Kourtney Kardashian. While we already knew that the Blink-182 drummer got down on one knee while surrounded by roses at the Rosewood Miramar hotel in Montecito, Calif., we didn't know all the drama that occurred before (and after) the big moment.

Kourtney's family—including Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian—almost ruined the surprise by arriving too early to the proposal spot, but Travis was able to lead his lady to his beachside setup and pull off the heartwarming surprise, which culminated in a stunning engagement ring on Kourtney's finger.

While what Travis said wasn't recorded for the cameras, Kourtney shared in a confessional, "I feel like I'm living in a fairy tale. I couldn't have dreamed of anything more perfect. I've never in my whole life dreamt of getting married until Travis and until this relationship."