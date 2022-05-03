Pregnant Sophie Turner Breaks Her Silence on Expecting Baby No. 2 With Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner is a sucker for mom life.
After keeping mum on the subject for months, the pregnant actress has finally opened up about expecting her second child with husband Joe Jonas.
"We're so excited to be expanding the family," she told Elle UK as its June 2022 cover star. "It's the best blessing ever."
The couple—who have been dating since 2016 and recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary—are already parents to daughter Willa Jones, who they welcomed in July 2020.
"It's what life is about for me—raising the next generation, she continued. "The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength."
In March, sources confirmed to E! News that the Game of Thrones alum, 26, and the 32-year-old singer were expecting another baby, but the pair chose not to comment on the news.
Instead, Sophie has let her outfits do the talking the past few months. Her bump-showcasing ensembles have included a crop top and low-rise pants during an afternoon outing in L.A. and a striking red pleated peplum-waist evening gown on the Vanity Fair Oscars party red carpet.
Most recently, the Louis Vuitton ambassador attended the 2022 Met Gala, alongside Joe, in a black semisheer dress with long sleeves and eye-catching embroidery across the front from the French fashion house's Resort 2016 collection.
Though the couple looked like Hollywood royalty, Sophia revealed that she is very careful not too many public appearances.
"I'm very protective of the life we've built," she told Elle UK. "Every time Joe and I do a red carpet together, we make sure it's for the right reason and makes sense for our careers. You never want to market yourself as a celebrity couple. It's not that cool."
She is also sensitive to the fact that their daughter didn't sign up for life in spotlight.
"I know what it can do to your mental health to be in this industry, and to be photographed every day and have the comments," she continued. "It's not something I want her to deal with unless she says, 'This is what I want to do.' "We're quite strict about that."
Sophia hopes to one day settle down with her family in her native England, but she admitted it might "take quite a bit of convincing" to get Joe on board.
"I'm slowly dragging my husband back, she said. "I really love living in America but, for my mental health, I have to be around my friends and my family. And also for my daughter. I would love her to get the education and school life that I was so lucky to have."
She added, "England would ideally be the final destination."