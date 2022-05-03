2022 Met Gala

Why Kim Kardashian Is "Relieved" After Met Gala Appearance With Pete Davidson

A source close to Kim Kardashian told E! News that the star was “stressed” ahead of the event. Find out why, plus how she's feeling now.

Watch: See Kim Kardashian CELEBRATE Post-Met Gala 2022 With Donuts & Pizza

The red carpet for fashion's biggest has been rolled up—and Kim Kardashian is glad!

A source close to Kim exclusively tells E! News that the reality star is "very relieved now that the Met Gala is over."

Why the sigh of relief? "She is so grateful she had the opportunity to wear Marilyn [Monroe]'s dress but was very stressed about fitting in it properly ahead of the Met," the source said. "There was a point in time where she thought she might not be able to pull it off."

Kim teased that her ability to fit into her ensemble would make or break her attendance at the May 2 fete in an April interview with Access Hollywood. At the time, she was keeping a tight lip on the details, but it all became clear (crystal-clear, that is) when Kim arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in Marilyn's original 60-year-old crystal-embellished gown.

Met Gala 2022: Photos of the Kardashian-Jenners

So how did Kim do it? The SKIMS founder revealed she had to lose 16 pounds in three weeks to fit into the dress, as she explained in an interview with Vogue at the event.

"I would wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs, and just eat the cleanest veggies and protein," she told the publication. "I didn't starve myself, but I was so strict." Later in the interview, Kim shared that she was looking forward to eating pizza and donuts back at the hotel.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

And despite undergoing what sounds like a punishing routine, the source noted that Kim was very pleased with her Met Gala attire—and her Met Gala date.

"Kim feels it was her best look yet and is grateful Pete [Davidson] was by her side and that it went amazingly," the source said. "They had a lot of fun inside and were together most of the night."

Wrapping up their Met Gala outing—which featured all the red-carpet romance—the insider added that Kim and Pete kept it casual at that coveted pizza and donut party back at the hotel with her family.

As Marilyn once sang, diamonds are a girl's best friend—but so are pizza and donuts!

