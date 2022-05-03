Why Kim Kardashian Is "Relieved" After Met Gala Appearance With Pete Davidson

Watch : See Kim Kardashian CELEBRATE Post-Met Gala 2022 With Donuts & Pizza

The red carpet for fashion's biggest has been rolled up—and Kim Kardashian is glad!

A source close to Kim exclusively tells E! News that the reality star is "very relieved now that the Met Gala is over."

Why the sigh of relief? "She is so grateful she had the opportunity to wear Marilyn [Monroe]'s dress but was very stressed about fitting in it properly ahead of the Met," the source said. "There was a point in time where she thought she might not be able to pull it off."

Kim teased that her ability to fit into her ensemble would make or break her attendance at the May 2 fete in an April interview with Access Hollywood. At the time, she was keeping a tight lip on the details, but it all became clear (crystal-clear, that is) when Kim arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in Marilyn's original 60-year-old crystal-embellished gown.