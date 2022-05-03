Post Malone and Girlfriend Expecting First Baby

Post Malone has a little rockstar on the way.
The "Circles" singer and his girlfriend are expecting their first baby, his rep confirmed to E! News.
"I'm excited for this next chapter in my life, I'm the happiest I've ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad," he told TMZ. "Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day."
Sources close to Post told TMZ that they celebrated the announcement over the weekend with family and friends. Post hasn't shared his girlfriend's identity and has kept their relationship out of the public eye.
More recently, the 26-year-old took to the Coachella stage in a surprise performance with 21 Savage. On April 16, Post showed up for a performance of their hit song, "Rockstar." He also performed songs including "Circle" and "Sunflower" at last month's Revolve Festival, where he brought out Quavo.
Post is expected to drop his studio album titled Twelve Carat Toothache later this month. So far he has released the single "One Right Now" with The Weeknd featured on the track. The music video for the track turned heads by depicting a shootout between the two singers.
Post told Billboard in a recent interview that his new music will speak "more to how I'm feeling at the moment: the ups and downs and the disarray and the bipolar aspect of being an artist in the mainstream." In the process of achieving this, he told the publication that he eliminated any filler tracks, resulting in a short album that runs around 45 minutes long.
He also opened up during the interview about his struggle to return to writing music like he did for Stoney, his 2016 debut album. "The hardest part is getting it back," he said. "It ebbs and flows. It's figuring out: ‘Just because I'm not inspired to do it at the moment doesn't mean I'm giving up.'"