Post Malone and Girlfriend Expecting First Baby

Watch : Post Malone Assures Fans He's "Not on Drugs"

Post Malone has a little rockstar on the way.

The "Circles" singer and his girlfriend are expecting their first baby, his rep confirmed to E! News.

"I'm excited for this next chapter in my life, I'm the happiest I've ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad," he told TMZ. "Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day."

Sources close to Post told TMZ that they celebrated the announcement over the weekend with family and friends. Post hasn't shared his girlfriend's identity and has kept their relationship out of the public eye.

More recently, the 26-year-old took to the Coachella stage in a surprise performance with 21 Savage. On April 16, Post showed up for a performance of their hit song, "Rockstar." He also performed songs including "Circle" and "Sunflower" at last month's Revolve Festival, where he brought out Quavo.