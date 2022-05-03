Does Kim Kardashian Want to Get Married Again? She Says...

Watch : Is Pete Davidson's NEW TATTOO Kim Kardashian & Kids Initials?

Kim Kardashian has been caught wed-handed!

The reality star and mogul confessed that, despite some doomed relationships in her past, she has hope for the future, in this clip from the May 5 episode of Hulu's The Kardashians.

"I believe in love," she says. "That's why hopefully there will be just one more wedding for me. Fourth time's the charm!"

While she didn't name him specifically, it's safe to assume that, at least for the moment, Kim is referring to her relationship with boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Kim was previously married to Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004 and Kris Humphries from 2011 to 2013. Her marriage to Kanye West, who she wed in 2004, ended earlier this year.

Of course, Kim isn't the only hearing wedding bells. Sister Kourtney Kardashian got engaged to Travis Barker in October 2021, which is also chronicled in the May 5 episode.

Kris Jenner suggests that Kourtney and Travis won't exactly dillydally with their wedding plans.

"I don't think they're going to wait too long to get married," she says in the episode. "If I was to guess, they're going to fast track."